Hawaii residents rally to help Tonga rebuild with fundraisers, donations

This photo provided by Broadcom Broadcasting shows a damaged area in Nuku’alofa, Tonga, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, following Saturday's volcanic eruption near the Pacific archipelago. The first flight carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga was finally able to leave Thursday after the Pacific nation's main airport runway was cleared of ash left by the eruption. (Marian Kupu/Broadcom Broadcasting via AP)
Both her parents are from the island nation and many of her family members are now dealing with volcanic ash and the trauma of the devastation.
"The islands where my family's at was covered completely with three inches of toxic volcanic ash, so they are in need of our help in whatever it is that we can get to them," she said. "We are so grateful to God that it is still standing."
Feeling an urgent need to help, she started Project Love Tonga -- reaching out to her clients and friends and campaigning on social media.
Through a client connection, she said Matson is shipping donations on Feb. 8 to Tonga -- free of charge.
"They are still in need of help in rebuilding everything from their way of living to homes to their aquaculture to everything," Onesi added. "This is a way we can help."
Project Love Tonga is collecting more donations this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SMART LLC, an auto repair shop in Sand Island.
Local entertainers are also adding to the grassroots efforts, with a series of online concerts in February leading up to a March 4 TV broadcast with musicians, including Josh Tatofi and his father, Tivaini, of Kapena.
"Right now in Tonga people struggle to rebuild. Right now I know there's short-term needs and also long-term needs back in the island," Tivaini Tatofi said.
"I only ask that this is the time for Hawaii to stand tall -- stand together -- and give generously in support of getting our family back in Tonga on their feet," added Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, cultural ambassador at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, which is collecting monetary donations.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.