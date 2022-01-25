 Skip to main content

Hawaii residents rally to help Tonga rebuild with fundraisers, donations

  • Updated
  • 0
Tonga donations

Hawaii residents are ramping up relief efforts for Tonga following the recent volcanic eruption and tsunami.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii residents are ramping up relief efforts for Tonga following the recent volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Honolulu hairstylist Georgina Onesi told KITV4 she knew she needed to do something for her family and other Tongans suffering in the aftermath of the disaster.

Both her parents are from the island nation and many of her family members are now dealing with volcanic ash and the trauma of the devastation.

"The islands where my family's at was covered completely with three inches of toxic volcanic ash, so they are in need of our help in whatever it is that we can get to them," she said. "We are so grateful to God that it is still standing."

Feeling an urgent need to help, she started Project Love Tonga -- reaching out to her clients and friends and campaigning on social media.

Through a client connection, she said Matson is shipping donations on Feb. 8 to Tonga -- free of charge.

"They are still in need of help in rebuilding everything from their way of living to homes to their aquaculture to everything," Onesi added. "This is a way we can help."

Project Love Tonga is collecting more donations this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SMART LLC, an auto repair shop in Sand Island.

Local entertainers are also adding to the grassroots efforts, with a series of online concerts in February leading up to a March 4 TV broadcast with musicians, including Josh Tatofi and his father, Tivaini, of Kapena.

"Right now in Tonga people struggle to rebuild. Right now I know there's short-term needs and also long-term needs back in the island," Tivaini Tatofi said.

"I only ask that this is the time for Hawaii to stand tall -- stand together -- and give generously in support of getting our family back in Tonga on their feet," added Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, cultural ambassador at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, which is collecting monetary donations.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

