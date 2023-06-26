Hawaii residents no longer need to reserve entry for Hanauma Bay

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak later today and hold through tonight before briefly
diminishing late Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hawaii residents will soon have no-reservation-required access to get into Hanauma Bay!
Starting on Saturday, July 1, Hawaii residents can enjoy Hanauma Bay for free and will not have to reserve a spot in order to get in. Previously, kama’aina were only allowed entry into the Bay without a reservation until 9 a.m. by reserving either online or with a walk-in ticket.
Now, all Hawaii residents have to do is show a valid ID while using the nature preserve. From the hours of 6:45 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday through Sunday, residents don’t have to worry about getting a walk-in ticket or reserving online.
HBAY will close at 4 p.m. and the beach will be cleared a half hour prior, and it will also be closed all day on Mondays and Tuesdays.
“Since the launch og the online reservation system in April 2021 we have tried different methods of attracting locals back to Hanauma Bay, including testing out this no-reservation idea in summer 2021. While the idea was popular, we still needed additional staffing to accommodate the increase in visitors not using the online system. Now that we have these folks hired, we hope this policy can remain permanent,” said Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Director Laura H. Thielen.
If you’re parking at Hanauma Bay, be sure to note that it has approximately 280 public stalls so plan accordingly! Fees and reservations for non-Hawaii residents will remain the same and active duty-military will continue to have free access but will need a reservation.