Hawaii residents, employed or unemployed, can now apply for free workplace training with Hana Career Pathways by KITV4 Web Staff Sep 5, 2022 Sep 5, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Hawaii residents are now eligible for a program to help fast-track them to a career.The University of Hawaii's "Hana Career Pathways" program helps connect people through free workforce training to internships and interviews in healthcare, technology, and skilled trades.The program was previously only available to unemployed and underemployed people, but employed residents can now apply. Local Hawaii Defense Alliance unveils new job board, featuring defense job listings by KITV4 Web Staff The program's funded by more than $2 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Education.For more information on how to apply visit: https://uhcc.hawaii.edu/training/index.php?ref=hcp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Aging Well Aging Well: 'Art of Caring' exhibition honors caregivers Nov 18, 2021 Local Hawaii Convention Center to host 2022 Mrs. Philippines World Pageant Updated Jul 30, 2022 Business McDonalds giving out free coffee to teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week Updated May 3, 2022 Local Ex-officer Kim Potter found guilty of two counts of manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright Dec 23, 2021 Business Hawaii developer closes on purchase of hundreds of acres on Oahu's North Shore Updated Apr 11, 2022 Local Tuesday Weather: Light to moderate winds, scattered showers, surf on the rise Updated Jun 16, 2022 Recommended for you