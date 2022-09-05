 Skip to main content
Hawaii residents, employed or unemployed, can now apply for free workplace training with Hana Career Pathways

Health-care worker

More Hawaii residents are now eligible for a program to help fast-track them to a career.

The University of Hawaii's "Hana Career Pathways" program helps connect people through free workforce training to internships and interviews in healthcare, technology, and skilled trades.

