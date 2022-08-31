Hawaii residents and leaders raise awareness for International Overdose Awareness Day

Demonstrators lined the state capitol today to bring awareness to the opioid crisis in Hawaii -- to recognize August 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day.
A representative from Hawaii health and harm reduction center says, given rising numbers of overdoses nationwide, society at large needs to be more aware. And that includes first responders treating overdose situations.
Though nationwide overdoses are trending up, the CDC shows Hawaii has seen a 6.8 decrease in overdoses since the most recent count. Supporters of Hawaii health and harm reduction center help family members affected by the crisis avoid becoming part of the tragic count of those who have not survived.
Advocacy focuses on making sure police and firefighters are trained in administering Narcan. The Honolulu Fire Department recently committed to having all firefighters trained in overdose prevention this year. A lot of emphasis was also focused on the danger of fentanyl.
Still, 75% of opioid misuse is from people using that have no prescription. It is a problem in Hawaii -- the state is among a half dozen which the number of fatal overdoses has gone down.
--
For resources regarding a substance use disorder, talk to a doctor, or call SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP or go to SAMHSA's Behavioral Health Treatment Services.