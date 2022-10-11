 Skip to main content
Hawaii resident wins $46k on five-ace Pai Gow poker hand in Las Vegas

California poker win 10/11
Courtesy: California Hotel & Casino - Las vegas

LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- Hawaii residents continue to take home big bucks in Las Vegas. The latest winner, Catherine Y., won big on a lucky hand of Pai Gow at the California Hotel & Casino!

Catherine won $46,300 after pulling four aces and a joke – essentially a five-ace hand – at a Pai Gow poker table at the California.

