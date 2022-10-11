Hawaii resident wins $46k on five-ace Pai Gow poker hand in Las Vegas By KITV Web Staff Oct 11, 2022 Oct 11, 2022 Updated 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: California Hotel & Casino - Las vegas Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- Hawaii residents continue to take home big bucks in Las Vegas. The latest winner, Catherine Y., won big on a lucky hand of Pai Gow at the California Hotel & Casino!Catherine won $46,300 after pulling four aces and a joke – essentially a five-ace hand – at a Pai Gow poker table at the California. Hawaii resident wins over $22,000 on penny slot in Las VegasCatherine is the second Hawaii resident in less than a week to win big on the “Ninth Island.” Last week, an unnamed Hawaii resident won more than $22,000 on a penny slot.Congratulations, Catherine!❗FIVE ACES❗Catherine from Hawai'i scored a MONSTER Pai Gow payout when she laid out this 4 ACES + JOKER hand: $46,301! 🤑🃏 pic.twitter.com/BfbFU4wZIt— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) October 11, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Catherine Y. Pai Gow Sport Printing Ornithology Resident Hawaii Las Vegas Ace California Hotel & Casino More From KITV 4 Island News Local Candidates hit Honolulu streets in last minute push for votes Updated Aug 13, 2022 Local Mayor Victorino signs bill allowing homeless to sleep overnight in vehicles Updated 16 hrs ago Local Kailua woman passes away, community raises funds to care for her kids Updated May 3, 2022 Local Saturday morning weather: Light winds, muggy conditions, hybrid weather pattern Aug 6, 2022 Local Summer surge of animal intakes putting pressure on Hawaiian Humane Society Updated Jul 13, 2022 Local Big Island firework permits go one sale Dec. 26 Updated Dec 16, 2021 Recommended for you