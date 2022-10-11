 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 132 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over central and
windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches
per hour. Additional heavy rainfall is possible this
afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Waikane, Aiea, Halawa,
Moanalua, Kaneohe, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Kaaawa,
Maunawili, Kaneohe Marine Base, Manoa, Waikele, Mililani,
Kailua and Waipahu.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Hawaii resident hits slot machine jackpot, wins more than $717k at Fremont in Las Vegas

  • Updated
  • 0
Fremont hotel win 10/11
Courtesy: Fremont Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- In the words of the great DJ Kahled, “Another one!” That is, another Hawaii resident hit a major jackpot in Las Vegas in the last week – with this lucky winner scoring more than $700,000 on a slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.

The winner, who asked not to be named, was visiting the “Ninth Island” on Friday, Oct. 7, when she went to the Fremont and started playing a $5 Aristocrat’s Buffalo Inferno progressive slot machine.

An error occurred