Hawaii resident dies every two days from suicide, mental health advocates say

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A new state reports shows the number of suicides, completed and attempts, just keeps going up in the islands.
A local mental health advocate said a resident in Hawaii dies from suicide every two days.
200 suicides were confirmed last year and an additional 14 were undetermined. 300 hospitalizations took place for attempts. More than 500 residents took a visit to the emergency room and almost 1,000 calls were to the Hawaii Poison hotline.
Suicide is a calamity facing Hawaii.
“If it’s not paradise for you, then we have to refocus and make sure we're taking care of ourselves and pay attention to our mental health. Maybe we have that extra pressure that it’s supposed to be paradise here which is a big myth," said Kathleen Merriam, co-chair of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
According to the Hawaii Department of Health, suicide is the leading cause of death for people aged between 15 to 44 and it is the highest in youth and teenagers.
"There’s a whole other number of people that attempt suicide. That’s very serious and of course attempters are at risk for attempting again. Then there’s a whole another segment of our population that think about suicide,” said Merriam.
the number of nonfatal attempts is decreasing.
The report also said completed suicides involve firearms and hanging while the nonfatal attempts involved drugs and medical poisoning.
If you or someone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, the Suicide and Crisis Helpline is always available. Just call 988.