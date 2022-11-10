 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii Republicans add more seats to state legislature

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii State Capitol generic

FILE - This March 1, 2019 file photo shows the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu. The state House of Representatives on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, created a commission that will recommend how to boost the effectiveness of state ethics, lobbying and campaign finance laws after two former lawmakers earlier this week pleaded guilty in connection with their acceptance of bribes. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Red Wave is coming. At least that's what the Hawaii Republican party is saying after this week's wins in the midterm election.

Half a dozen new Republicans won the seats they were running for, growing the number of seats the GOP has in the Legislature to eight. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred