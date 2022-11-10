Hawaii Republicans add more seats to state legislature

FILE - This March 1, 2019 file photo shows the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu. The state House of Representatives on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, created a commission that will recommend how to boost the effectiveness of state ethics, lobbying and campaign finance laws after two former lawmakers earlier this week pleaded guilty in connection with their acceptance of bribes. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Red Wave is coming. At least that's what the Hawaii Republican party is saying after this week's wins in the midterm election.
Half a dozen new Republicans won the seats they were running for, growing the number of seats the GOP has in the Legislature to eight.
Five new officials are:
Senator-elect Brenton Awa, who defeated incumbent Gil Riviere. He'll represent District 23 which covers part of East Oahu most of Oahu's North Shore, Schofield Barracks, and Kunia.
Representative-elect Elijah Pierick beat former HSTA president Corey Rosenlee in District 39 which covers most of Central Oahu.
Diamond Garcia is the new representative-elect for District 42 in West Oahu, defeating incumbent Sharon Har, whose drunk driving case was recently dismissed.
David Alcos defeated incumbent Matt Lopresti, who was also involved in a recent DUI case. Alcos will now represent District 41 in the Ewa area of Oahu.
Representative-Elect Kanani Souza will take over District 43 representing Central and West Oahu. She beat incumbent Staceylynn Eli.
They join incumbent Rep. Lauren Cheape Matsumoto, who currently represents District 45, but due to redistricting will now serve District 38 in Mililani. Matsumoto beat longtime former Democratic lawmaker Marilyn Lee.
"We've seen gains in the House and one in the Senate, possibly two. And we're looking forward to just growing," said Lynn Finnegan, state chair of the Republican Party of Hawaii.
There are also two Republican seats not up for election this year, Rep. Gene Ward and Sen. Kurt Fevella.
"What we're seeing in the Second City and around that side, the west side of Oahu, and it has affected not just the west but Central and North Shore, is we're seeing more Republicans," said Finnegan.
And the GOP is hopeful about a recount between Democractic State Senator Maile Shimabukuro and GOP challenger Samantha DeCourte in West Oahu. But even if there were 9 total Republicans in the 25-member Senate and 51-member House, "There's a long way to go until we have balance and power in the Legislature, but the journey starts with one step," said Finnegan.
KITV4 political analyst Neal Milner agrees.
"It's not like they have a big bench to work off of, but at least there's scatterings of possibilities," Milner said.
The GOP says it'll take the win. Lifelong political worker Scotty Anderson, now the chair of the State Elections Commission, looks back on when the Republicans dominated Hawaii.
"Hawaii was run by the Republicans until 1954. Then they got their comeuppance. Now the Democrats have been in charge and the Republicans are almost nonexistent," Anderson said.
But Finnegan is hoping one day that will change. In fact, she says her team is already preparing for the next election, welcoming the new elected officials.
"We're gathering yesterday and today to onboard them and excite people about the 2024 elections," Finnegan said, while adding they are also planning their strategy for 2024.