Hawaii Rep. Pierick kicked out of Prince Kuhio parade over Pride flag remarks

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Rep. Elijah Pierick has been dis-invited from participating in the Prince Kuhio Parade in Kapolei on Saturday following his criticism of the Gay Pride flag being displayed at Ewa Makai Middle School.
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) sent a letter to Pierick on Friday, notifying him that he can no longer participate in the parade because of his comments.
“Rep. Pierick’s commentary is hurtful, not aligned to the cultural values that we work to promote, and will serve as a distraction to honoring a true leader of Hawai‘i, Prince Kūhiō. Rep. Pierick will be removed from the parade line up. We look forward to educating him on the significance of the mahu and LGBTQ+ culture in our community,” CNHA CEO Kūhiō Lewis said in a press release.
Pierick, who represents Royal Kunia, Village Park, Honouliuli, Hoopili, and Portion of Waipahu, posted a video on social media criticizing the school over the Pride flag hanging in the school's office and other parts of campus.
Fevella represents Ewa Beach, Ocean Pointe, Ewa by Gentry, Iroquois Point, portion of Ewa Villages, the area where the school is located, and also worked as a janitor at the middle school before being elected to office.
“The LGBTQ+ and mahu community is an essential part of the fabric of Hawai‘i that we all know and cherish,” Lewis added.
The Prince Kuhio Parade takes place on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Kapolei. The parade honors the life and legacy of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole, a Hawaiian royal, freedom fighter, and Hawaii’s territorial delegate to the U.S. Congress for 19 years, according to the CNHA. The parade is one of four legacy parades recognized by the state.
