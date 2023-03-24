 Skip to main content
Hawaii Rep. Pierick kicked out of Prince Kuhio parade over Pride flag remarks

  Updated
Rep. Elijah Pierick

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Rep. Elijah Pierick has been dis-invited from participating in the Prince Kuhio Parade in Kapolei on Saturday following his criticism of the Gay Pride flag being displayed at Ewa Makai Middle School.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) sent a letter to Pierick on Friday, notifying him that he can no longer participate in the parade because of his comments.

