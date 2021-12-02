Hawaii Rep. Kahele demands answers from Navy on Red Hill water contamination

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the Big Island's
Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui, may be closed in one or
more locations, resulting in long detours or even the isolation of
communities. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A cold front will move over the islands from the northwest
tonight and Friday, initially bringing a relatively short
period of heavy rainfall to Kauai and Oahu. The front is
expected to stall near Maui County and the Big Island late
Friday, bringing the potential for an extended period of
heavy rainfall as a slow-moving kona low forms west of Kauai
on Saturday. As the low develops, moisture associated with
the front will spread back toward the west, bringing the
threat of heavy rainfall to all islands, with this threat
likely persisting well into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM HST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt, and seas 11 to 16 feet expected.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A University of Hawaii lab identified a “petroleum-like substance” in the water from samples taken at Red Hill Elementary, the Hawaii Department of Health confirmed. The samples have been sent to Eurofins Scientific in California for further analysis.
Kahele said he visited with this week with families impacted by the tainted water and told about a family who had consumed the water for days before being warned about the contamination.
“Her dog got sick. Her daughter went to the ER. Her son experienced and unusual sore on his mouth,” Kahele said. “[The mother] went to the Tripler emergency room [Wednesday] night because of a headache and irritation in her mouth and throat. The doctor diagnosed her with chemical burns in her mouth.”
The DOH continues to recommend all water users on the Navy system to not drink, cook, or brush their teeth using the water. Further, DOH says all Navy water system users who can smell the fuel-like odor coming from their water to not use it “for drinking, cooking, bathing, dishwashing, laundry or oral hygiene.”
Some residents called on Navy leadership to urge Gov. David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to declare the situation a state of emergency so residents can file insurance claims.
Rear Admiral Timothy Kott said he would express the suggestion to his superior.
Right now, thousands of military personnel and their families are without water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam. In today’s hearing with the @USNavy, I demanded answers on the future of #RedHill.People are suffering, and Hawaiʻi deserves answers and transparency immediately. pic.twitter.com/IpfXzJY06p