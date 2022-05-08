 Skip to main content
Hawaii Red Cross offering locals free smoke alarms and installation

  Updated
  • 0
FILE

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Home fires claim lives every day, but having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half. On average, the Red Cross in Hawaii responds every three to four days to an emergency most of them home fires.

May 8 is World Red Cross Day and throughout May, and for the first time in three years, the Hawaii Red Cross along with community partners will conduct in-person visits to install free smoke alarms for local families.

The program is part of a national initiative to install smoke alarms and help families create an escape plan. Teams on each island will visit homes to check, install, and provide fire safety information.

“We’re thrilled to return to in-person service to the community,” says Diane Peters-Nguyen, CEO of the American Red Cross – Pacific Islands Region. “This year’s efforts give us the opportunity to forge new relationships and elevate our service to all residents of Hawaii.”

Smoke alarm installations are by appointment only. To make an appointment, please call the Hawaii Red Cross office at 808-739-8111.

Test and check your smoke alarms monthly by pressing the test button. 

  • You should hear three beeps, letting you know the alarm is working. 
  • Don't hear the beeps? Then it's time to change the batteries, if your model requires them.
  • If your smoke alarm is 10 years old, it's time to get a new alarm because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. 

Watch full video below:

HOW TO HELP:

You can help ensure that families are prepared for a disaster and cared for after one strikes:

PREPARE YOUR HOME: Learn the steps to prepare your home and family in case of a fire at  www.redcross.org/hawaii

DONATE: Support our relief efforts at www.soundthealarm.org. A gift of any size makes a difference to those in need.

VOLUNTEER: Visit  redcross.org/VolunteerToday for most-needed positions and local opportunities.

LEARN LIFESAVING SKILLS: Take a class in skills like CPR and first aid to help in an emergency at redcross.org/TakeAClass . 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

