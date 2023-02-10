Hawaii records first child death caused by flu since 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST OF
OAHU...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING OVER THE
KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.Strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally
damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain through
Satuday morning. Wind speeds will trend slowly lower into the
breezy range for most areas through the weekend.
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning time period, east winds 30 to
40 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory
time period, east winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over
50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Most areas on Oahu.
* WHEN...The High Wind Warning in effect until 6 PM HST this
evening. The Wind Advisory in effect from 6 PM this evening
until 6 AM HST Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and
damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Driving will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST OF
OAHU...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING OVER THE
KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.Strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally
damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain through
Satuday morning. Wind speeds will trend slowly lower into the
breezy range for most areas through the weekend.
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning time period, east winds 30 to
40 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory
time period, east winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over
50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Most areas on Oahu.
* WHEN...The High Wind Warning in effect until 6 PM HST this
evening. The Wind Advisory in effect from 6 PM this evening
until 6 AM HST Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and
damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Driving will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The first child death caused by flu was just recorded in Hawaii, health officials announced.
The child was only said to be under the age of 18 and that they were hospitalized at the time of their death.
Out of respect to the family and in compliance with medical privacy laws, no details about the child and what island they live has been released, according to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).
“We are especially saddened to announce the death of a child in our community. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this difficult time. If you or your loved ones have not received the flu vaccine this season, I hope you will consider doing so,” said State Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink.
This is the first pediatric flu death in Hawaii since January 2020, according to DOH. In the last decade, the state has recorded six pediatric deaths due to influenza.
Everyone ages six months old and up are eligible to receive the flu vaccine, DOH said.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.