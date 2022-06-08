Hawaii recognizes June 8 as 'World Oceans Day' By Erin Coogan Erin Coogan Multimedia Journalist Author instagram Author email Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8, 2022 Updated 3 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With nearly 2,400 miles separating the Hawaiian Islands from the nearest body of land, it is our kuleana to care, respect, and advocate for our oceans.With June 8's recognition of World Oceans Day, a number of local community groups made a splash to contribute to efforts in their own unique ways."We're leaving today for up to a 50-day mission into the garbage gyre, where we hope to fill the ship's cargo hold full of plastic," explained Capt. Locky Maclean with the Ocean Voyages Institute.Paving the way for plastic retrieval in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, the Ocean Voyages Institute is launching its latest expedition to the North Pacific Sub-Tropical Convergence Zone."In 2020, we kind of set a world record. We removed 340,000 pounds -- 170-tons," said Ocean Voyages Institute President and Founder, Mary T. Crowley.With an overarching goal of removing one million pounds of toxic plastics from our oceans, an immediate impact is felt by surrounding the marine life, and biosphere.But emphasis also lies within transforming those plastics to support future sustainability."Not only here in Hawaii, but worldwide there's a lot of things we can do to just step up our game as stewards of the planet," Crowley added. On dry land, hundreds took to the shores to participate in beach cleanups.Sea Life Park has utilized the opportunity to promote widespread education."Not only here in Hawaii, but worldwide, there's a lot of things we can do to just step up our game as stewards of the planet" explained Sea Life Park aquarist, Michelle Benedict.In extending World Oceans Day to World Oceans Weekend, the park will be hosting its "World of Shark" celebration -- unveiling the newly renovated Shark Cave.Numerous interactive activities, including a public shark feeding, and honu release hopes to move the conversation forward about the importance of marine conservation. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags World Oceans Day Hawaii Geophysics Sport Transports Shark Game Weekend Sea Life Park Michelle Benedict Erin Coogan Multimedia Journalist Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories. Author instagram Author email Follow Erin Coogan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local New Irish bar opens up in downtown Honolulu Updated Mar 17, 2022 News One of the oldest former Rams players lives in Hawaii Updated Feb 16, 2022 Local From keiki to seniors, Nuuanu YMCA offers new art classes Updated Feb 12, 2022 Island Life Rainfall creates spike in Ala Wai Canal bacteria, study shows Updated Apr 4, 2022 News Mayor Blangiardi outlines Chinatown revitalization plan Updated 4 hrs ago Local Leaning tree closes Seaside Avenue in Waikiki Updated Apr 3, 2022 Recommended for you