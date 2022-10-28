Hawaii receives $47 million to improve ports, strengthen supply chain KITV4 Web Staff Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - The US Department of Transportation announced more than $47 million dollars in funding for Hawai'i to improve port facilities in the islands.The funding is available through the bipartisan Infrastructure Law.The Biden administration hopes to improve port infrastructure to eventually resolve nationwide supply chain issues.The grant will be used to fund changes to the Kapalama container terminal project in Honolulu. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Fallen tree damages 3 vehicles, blocks Kaneohe-bound lanes on Likelike Highway | UPDATE Updated May 4, 2022 Crime & Courts CrimeStoppers Honolulu's Sgt. Chris Kim discusses two recent crimes Updated Sep 13, 2022 Local The cost for a Little League World Series Championship Updated Oct 5, 2022 Local Rescuers race to save boy stuck down a well for three days in Morocco Feb 4, 2022 Top Stories Hawaii 'Proud Boys' leader's case still active year after Jan. 6 Capitol attack Updated Oct 14, 2022 News Professional tax preparer Jacob Siaosi joined KITV to provide tax advice Updated Apr 18, 2022 Recommended for you