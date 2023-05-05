Hawaii reaches $26M settlement with man left permanently disabled in 2019 Likelike crash

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30 kt
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Hawaii State Legislature has agreed to pay a $26-million settlement to a man who was left permanently disabled in a crash on the Likelike Highway in 2019.
The agreement was made by the state for failing to maintain a runaway truck ramp on the Likelike Highway. A runaway tow truck in 2019 ended in an 11-car crash that left Jimmy Braddock with permanent disabling injuries.
In a press conference Friday morning, representatives for Braddock underscored how this was all entirely avoidable.
“This case is a tragic reminder of what can happen when those responsible for safety in state government don’t do their job,” said Thomas Otake, from the law firm of Davis Levin Livingston. “The runaway truck ramps on the Pali, Likelike, and H-3 highways are critical safety features and in this case the state knowingly left one closed and in disrepair for close to 46 days. It would have took [sic] one day to put a temporary fix in place that could have left that runaway truck ramp open and operational. It was an accident waiting to happen.”
Now unable to stand, walk, speak clearly, or care for himself, Braddock requires around the clock care for the rest of his life. Attorneys say estimates for those medical costs are accounted for in that $26 million figure - one of the largest single-incident settlements ever reached with the State of Hawaii.
