Hawaii reaches $26M settlement with man left permanently disabled in 2019 Likelike crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Gavel Generic
Tetra Images/Getty Image, FILE

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Hawaii State Legislature has agreed to pay a $26-million settlement to a man who was left permanently disabled in a crash on the Likelike Highway in 2019.

The agreement was made by the state for failing to maintain a runaway truck ramp on the Likelike Highway. A runaway tow truck in 2019 ended in an 11-car crash that left Jimmy Braddock with permanent disabling injuries.

An error occurred