Hawaii ranks among last for early diagnosis of lung cancer, report shows

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 2022 State of Lung Cancer report reveals that Hawaii ranks last in the nation for early-stage diagnosis of lung cancer.
The American Lung Association’s 5th annual report was released on Tuesday, Nov. 15. This is the second year in a row, Hawaii has ranked last in the nation for early diagnosis.
The report highlights the toll of lung cancer in Hawaii and examines key indicators including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment and screening rates.
Nationally, the “State of Lung Cancer” report shows continued progress for lung cancer survival. The lung cancer five-year survival rate is now 25% and increased 21% from 2014 to 2018.
But in Hawaii, the lung cancer survival rate is below the national average at 21.66%.
"Overall across the United States we are seeing better rates of lung cancer. We are seeing early diagnosis, treatment and unfortunately for Hawaii we have stayed stagnant, so the line as moved away from us," said Pedro Haro, Executive Director of the American Lung Association in Hawai'i.
The report also highlights that people of color who are diagnosed with lung cancer face worse outcomes compared to white Americans, including lower
survival rate, less likely to be diagnosed early, less likely to receive surgical treatment and more likely to receive no treatment.
In Hawaii, Native Hawaiians are the most likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer.
“Lung cancer screening is key to early diagnosis, and early diagnosis saves lives. Unfortunately, here in Hawaii, not enough people are getting this lifesaving screening,” said Pedro Haro. "We all can help reduce the burden of lung cancer in Hawaii. If you are eligible for lung cancer screening, we encourage you to speak with your doctor about it. If a loved one is eligible, please encourage them to get screened.”
Currently, 14.2 million Americans meet the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force guidelines for screening. Under these guidelines, a person is eligible for lung cancer screening if they are between 50-80 years of age, have a 20 pack-year history (1 pack/day for 20 years, 2 packs/day for 10 years) and are a current smoker, or have quit within the last 15 years.
"We have noticed, we partner with UH, that has done a lot of research with former smokers and physicians, and a lot of people just don’t realize that you are at high risk of cancer even up to 15 years after you quit tobacco," said Haro. "And a lot of times providers have stopped asking about tobacco use after you quit, 1, 2, 5 years. And a lot of people just don’t seem themselves and vulnerable to lung cancer."
The report found that Hawaii ranked:
- 6th in the nation for rate of new lung cancer cases at 43.7 per 100,000. The national rate is 56.7 per 100,000.
- 39th in the nation for survival at 21.6%. The national rate of people alive five years after a lung cancer diagnosis is 25%.
- 49th in the nation for early diagnosis at 19.5%. Nationally, only 25.8% of cases are diagnosed at an early stage when the survival rate is much higher.
- 43rd in the nation for lung cancer screening at 2.7%. Lung cancer screening with annual low-dose CT scans for those at high risk can reduce the lung cancer death rate by up to 20%. Nationally, only 5.8% of those at high risk were screened.
- 34th in the nation for surgery at 1844%. Lung cancer can often be treated with surgery if it is diagnosed at an early stage and has not spread. Nationally, 20.8% of cases underwent surgery.
- 44th in the nation for lack of treatment at 25.1%. Nationally, 20.6% of cases receive no treatment.
In Hawaii, it is estimated that 890 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022 and 540 will die from the disease.
In 2022, Gov. David Ige signed Senate Bill 3367 to create a task force to determine why the state has one of the lowest rates of early diagnosis.
"I think that is really going to get a little bit of what are those hidden reasons, structural barriers, cultural barriers that we are seeing in Hawaii that is different from the rest of the nation, so it's really important for DOH and every stakeholder to be involved in that task force and figure out why," said Haro.
It's not all doom ang gloom. Hawaii actually ranks one of the best in the nation when it comes to rates of new lung cancer cases.
"It means we are doing something right, so that leads me to believe that there is something we are doing to diagnosing or access to healthcare different and we can continue to improve those rates," said Haro.
“State of Lung Cancer” highlights that Hawaii must do more to reduce the burden of lung cancer and encourages everyone to join the effort to end lung cancer.