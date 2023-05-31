Hawaii public schools to provide free summer meals to keiki

The program, funded by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), was established to address the need for consistent, balanced nutrition for children during the summer months.
"The need for healthy nutrition doesn't take a break over the summer months. Our summer food service programs help ensure students have access to consistent, balanced meals to benefit their bodies and minds," said HIDOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi.
Hayashi thanked cafeteria staff, school administrators, and federal partners for their efforts in making the program possible each year.
Participating schools have the option to serve breakfast, lunch, or both meals. Parents are advised to check the serving locations and times provided by the schools or contact their nearest participating school directly for more details. Summer meals will only be available for on-campus dining and will no longer be distributed in "Grab & Go" containers.
Schools eligible for the program must have 50% or more of their regularly enrolled students qualified for free or reduced-price lunches and offer some type of summer program on campus. The Seamless Summer Option program operates as a neighborhood-based initiative, utilizing site eligibility to provide nutritious meals to children throughout the summer months. This program serves as an extension to the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, which operate during the school year.
The HIDOE encourages families to take full advantage of this opportunity to ensure that their children receive the nutrition they need during the summer break. For any special diet accommodations, parents are encouraged to email specialdiets@k12.hi.us with as much detail as possible.
