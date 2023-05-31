 Skip to main content
Hawaii public schools to provide free summer meals to keiki

86 public schools participate in the Seamless Summer Option program, ensuring access to nutritious meals for children during the summer months.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) announced that 86 public schools across the state will be offering free meals to children aged 18 and younger over the summer.

The initiative, known as the Seamless Summer Option program, aims to ensure that children have access to nutritious meals during the break, regardless of their public school enrollment status.

An error occurred