Hawaii public school workers learn how to best protect their students from intruders, threats

  • Updated
  • 0
DOE school safety conference

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hundreds of Hawaii's public school educators and staff from across the islands spent part of their fall break learning how to best keep students safe on campus.

During the three-day School Safety Conference at the Hawaii Convention Center, Department of Education workers from various campuses learned the importance of knowing their surroundings and using time wisely during an emergency, such as an active shooter situation.

