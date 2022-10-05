Hawaii public school workers learn how to best protect their students from intruders, threats

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hundreds of Hawaii's public school educators and staff from across the islands spent part of their fall break learning how to best keep students safe on campus.
During the three-day School Safety Conference at the Hawaii Convention Center, Department of Education workers from various campuses learned the importance of knowing their surroundings and using time wisely during an emergency, such as an active shooter situation.
Sean Burke, president of the School Safety Advocacy Council and one of the speakers at the event, acknowledged Hawai'i schools have an advantage.
"Everyone on the island is close, so the teachers that are at the school not only know the student, but know their parents, their grandparents, and that could be a great asset. Just by talking to the educators, the administrators here, I think they're using that effectively," Burke said.
However, Burke stressed having relatively safe campuses is no reason for staff to let their guard down. Unlike many mainland schools, Burke pointed out, Hawaii school campuses are typically built with several separate buildings that are not enclosed together, meaning strong security measures are crucial.
"Even if we put fences up, we saw in Uvalde (Texas school shooting), he (the shooter) jumped the fence. Those are not ultimate protections," Burke said.
When asked how prepared he and other staff members were for a potential emergency, Farrington High School, Principal Al Carganilla responded, "after going through the three days, maybe not as prepared as we think we were."
Farrington, one of the state's largest schools, has an open layout. After the training, Carganilla said he is considering seeking help from city and state leaders to secure more resources, such as security cameras and personnel.
"Really having people there to understand what's happening on campus or identifying things that could harm our kids, I think is important," Carganilla said.
The Department of Education's safety protocol has three tiers -- an overarching statewide guide, a set of standards that vary across each 15 districts, then one plan at each school.
A DOE spokesperson said school-level plans are site specific and detail the drills they perform, such as lockdowns and shelter in place. Each school is required to update their plan annually.