Hawaii pro-choice advocates fear more personal freedoms could fall with Roe

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.The recent long period south swell is maintaining advisory level
surf along many southern coasts today. Although this swell is
falling today, another swell pulse from the south should keep
south shore surf elevated to near advisory heights into and
possibly through Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Kahoolawe, Oahu,
Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been just over 72 hours since the landmark Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. And the conversation is quickly turning to other civil liberties that could now be in jeopardy.
Amid anger and sadness on the frontlines of this weekend's pro-choice rallies, underlying notes of fear ran through the crowd.
Demonstrators unsure of the legislative precedence of the June 24 ruling are now questioning what personal freedoms might be next.
“This opens the door obviously for a lot of things. Attacks on contraception, same sex marriage, marriage equality, I mean, all kinds of things,” said protester Liz Rees.
“I mean what's next after this? Are we going to go after interracial marriages? It's just insane,” said Jessica Rose.
Of the more than 26 states with active trigger laws now in effect after the Supreme Court's 6-3 vote, nine states with nearly 7.2 million women of reproductive age have immediately prohibited access to abortion.
Twelve more states are expected to follow suit within the coming weeks.
Pro-choice rallies, however, have been put on in both impacted and protected states.
And advocates are sharing their own stories with hopes of humanizing the political divide.
“I had an abortion here in Hawaii in 1988 when I was 17 years old. I knew I wasn't ready emotionally, financially. I was still in high school,” Rees said.
Others noted their medical concerns for an overarching state ban of abortion.
“If I were to get pregnant I would not be able to walk at all. Even the small amounts that I can do every now and then would be completely ruin my ability,” Eva Evercrest said.
And in speaking with Eva, she says her fear especially lies within the states with intention to ban without exception. She says for women like herself who physically can't maintain a pregnancy, or for those who endure complications during pregnancy, this ruling could mean life or death.