Hawaii Primary Election 2022: Live Blog

KITV4 Island News has informally asked voters on Twitter about which races they are most interested in this evening, and here's what they said:
-How former MMA champ B.J. will do in his first election (vying for the Republican nomination for governor)
-Hawaiian activist Walter Ritte vs. Sen. Lynn DeCoite's current District 7 seat
-Sen. Lorraine Inouye vs. Sen. Laura Acasio (vying for District 1 seat on the Big Island)
-Lt. Gov. and Congressional District 2 races
5 p.m. UPDATE
Have you checked that your ballot has been accepted? If not, go check the state Elections Office website at http://elections.hawaii.gov and get your digital #HiVOTED sticker.
4:45 p.m. UPDATE
Here are the latest figures of ballot counts from each county:
-City and County of Honolulu: More than 478,000 ballots mailed out to active voters; 193,869 ballots/in-person votes received through 8/12
-Hawaii County: More than 112,000 ballots mailed out to active voters; 48,344 ballots/in-person votes received through 8/12
-Kauai County: More than 40,000 ballots mailed out to active voters; 12,623 ballots/in-person votes received through 8/12
-Maui County: More than 94,000 ballots mailed out to active voters; 27,920 ballots/in-person votes received through 8/12
4 p.m. UPDATE
Elections officials are busy counting votes for the 2022 Hawaii Primary Election.
The release of numbers will come after 7 p.m. Saturday night, when voter service centers shut down. Anyone who is still in line after 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote and have their vote count. Once every vote is counted, then the first tally will be released.
