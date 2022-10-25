Hawaii Prep Academy 2023-24 Admissions Season begins

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAIMEA, Hawaii (KITV) -- Hawaii Preparatory Academy's admissions season has begun -- and several events are coming up for interested families.
Both in-person and online events will be offered throughout October and November for all families wishing to apply for grades K-12 in the 2023-2024 academic year.
“Our goal is to engage and support families who are seeking amazing educational opportunities for their children. We want to make the admission experience a positive one for families and assist them in finding a nurturing and warm environment for them and their children,” said Tiare Police, Admissions Director at HPA.
Founded in 1949, Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy is a co-educational, college-preparatory, day and boarding school that serves kindergarten through 12th grade, plus a postgraduate year. Located in Waimea on Hawai‘i Island, students have access to signature programs, research partnerships, and growth opportunities. Learn more at www.hpa.edu.