Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Hawaii Prep Academy 2023-24 Admissions Season begins

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KITV) -- Hawaii Preparatory Academy's admissions season has begun -- and several events are coming up for interested families. 

Both in-person and online events will be offered throughout October and November for all families wishing to apply for grades K-12 in the 2023-2024 academic year.

An error occurred