Hawaii police urge drivers to celebrate the New Year safely, responsibly

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With New Year's Eve coming up, police are reminding people not to drink and drive. And police will be on the lookout for drunk drivers.
Hawaii Island traffic fatalities are at their highest level in a decade and the Hawaii Police Department is urging motorists to drive safe and sober during the New Year's holiday. To date in 2022, there have been 34 fatalities on Big Island roads, compared to 26 at this time in 2021. The last time there more traffic deaths on island was back in 2012 when there were 38 traffic fatalities.
KITV4 reached out to other departments as well and all can agree that road safety will be of utmost importance with statewide departments as we close out the year.
Drug-impaired driving remains an ongoing problem on Hawaii Island highways. Of the 26 traffic deaths on island in 2021, impairment was a factor in 21 of them, with drugs playing a role in 20 of the 21 impaired fatalities. They have been 34 fatalities in 2022.
On Oahu this year there have been 55 traffic fatalities compared to 47 in 2021 and 53 in 2020. This year drugs and alcohol combined resulted in 20 fatalities on Oahu.
Big Island police issued this reminder to drivers: If you are impaired by drugs and thinking of driving, pass your keys to a sober driver. Something as simple as cold medication or an over-the-counter sleep aid can impair driving, which in some cases, could lead to a DUI.
Authorities also want to remind everyone, if you see an impaired driver on the road, contact police.
