Hawaii Police seeking the public's help in locating wanted Kau man

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) – Hawaii police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 42-year-old Sham Freitas of Kau, who is wanted on several outstanding bench warrants, and for questioning in connection with other criminal investigations.
Freitas is described as 6' feet, 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent Naalehu and the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates Subdivision.
In a press release, the Hawaii Police Department (HPD) stated that “criminal charges could be filed against a person who harbors or conceals a wanted person”.
Anyone with information on Freitas’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at 808-326-4646 ext. 267, or via the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.