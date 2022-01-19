Hawaii Police seeking the public's assistance in locating two missing brothers BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Jan 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email HAWAII POLICE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PUNA (KITV4) - Hawaii Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating two brothers who have been reported missing by family members. Relatives report they have not heard from both men since last Autumn.Joseph Norton was last contacted on October 5, 2021, he is 57-years-old and is 5'10' tall, and weighs about 150 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.John Norton was last seen on November 16, 2021, in the Pahoa Village. He is 57-years-old and is 5'10' tall and weighs about 200 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on John or Joseph Norton's whereabouts is urged to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 Hawaii health officials say not to panic about Omicron COVID-19 variant, yet Updated Nov 26, 2021 Local Daniel K. Inouye Airport expands testing operations due to Omicron surge Updated 2 hrs ago Local At least 70 feared dead in Kentucky alone, governor says, after tornadoes hit central and southern US Dec 11, 2021 Local UH West Oahu holds first in-person commencement since 2019 Updated Dec 11, 2021 Aging Well Aging Well: Nonprofit Gimme A Break’s mission is to care for caregivers Updated Nov 23, 2021 Top-stories Oahu egg farm hopes to inspire more farmers to be sustainable Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you