You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii Police seeking the public's assistance in locating two missing brothers 

  0
Missing Puna brothers
HAWAII POLICE

PUNA (KITV4) - Hawaii Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating two brothers who have been reported missing by family members. 

Relatives report they have not heard from both men since last Autumn.

Joseph Norton was last contacted on October 5, 2021, he is 57-years-old and is 5'10' tall, and weighs about 150 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

John Norton was last seen on November 16, 2021, in the Pahoa Village. He is 57-years-old and is 5'10' tall and weighs about 200 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information on John or Joseph Norton's whereabouts is urged to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

