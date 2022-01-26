Hawaii Police seeking public's assistance in identifying suspect accused of using counterfeit bills BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Jan 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CrimeStoppers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) - Hawaii Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a female accused of using counterfeit dollar bills during a transaction in Keaau on Tuesday, January 25.The suspect is a female described as being 5'8' tall and weighing about 200 pounds. Hawaii Police ask anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to call the department's non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call the CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local The 2022 Waikiki New Year’s Eve Fireworks are a- GO! Updated Dec 7, 2021 Local Navy, Army pressed for answers as residents near a week without water Dec 3, 2021 News Mortgage help on the way for Oahu residents Updated Jan 19, 2022 Local What's open and closed in Honolulu for the New Year’s Day holiday Updated Dec 30, 2021 Local Paubox awards scholarships to Native Hawaiian college students pursuing STEM majors. Updated Dec 21, 2021 Local HPD extinguishes Waipahu apartment fire, lists cause as “undetermined” Updated Jan 19, 2022 Recommended for you