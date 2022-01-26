 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii Police seeking public's assistance in identifying suspect accused of using counterfeit bills

  • 0
Hawaii Police
CrimeStoppers

HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) - Hawaii Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a female accused of using counterfeit dollar bills during a transaction in Keaau on Tuesday, January 25.

The suspect is a female described as being 5'8' tall and weighing about 200 pounds. 

Hawaii Police ask anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to call the department's non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call the CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Recommended for you