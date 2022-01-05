 Skip to main content

Hawaii Police identify 9-year-old killed in New Years Day crash

  • 0
Generic car crash
FILE

HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) - Big Island Police have identified a nine-year-old girl who was killed in a New Years Day crash on Mauna Kea Access Road.

Police say a 40-year-old woman was driving when she lost control of a pick-up truck and slid into a ravine.

Kelsirose Adelka of Kailua-Kona was in the cab of the truck and died at Hilo Medical Center. Police say speed, brake failure, and not wearing seatbelts appear to be major factors in the collision.

The crash injured seven others. 

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information on the incident, contact Officer Jared Cabatu via email at  Jared.Cabatu@HawaiiCounty.gov

Tags

