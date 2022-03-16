Hawai'i Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old girl By KITV4 Web Staff Mar 16, 2022 Mar 16, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hawai‘i Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island Police are asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado from Hilo who has been reported as a runaway.Garmon-Mercado was last seen at her home on Wednesday, March 9, and is believed to have left in the evening. She was last seen wearing a red-colored hoodie, grey-colored shorts, and boots.She is described as being 5'6" tall and weights around 320 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on Garmon-Mercado's whereabouts is urged to contact the police department's non-emergency line at 808 935-3311. Crime & Courts Big Island police renewing efforts to solve Puna man's murder from July 2021 By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Todd Tamori with Atlas Insurance Agency joins KITV with what YOU need to know about recovering from a flood. Updated Dec 8, 2021 News Neighbor complains about crime near Manoa game room Mar 4, 2022 Local Honolulu waives permit fees to expedite storm cleanup efforts Updated Dec 8, 2021 Local Big Island firework permits go one sale Dec. 26 Updated Dec 16, 2021 Local Honolulu firefighters called to fire at Waikiki high-rise Updated Feb 21, 2022 News Kohala community invited to "Coffee with a Cop" outreach program Dec 16, 2021 Recommended for you