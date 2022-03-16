 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawai'i Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old girl

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing: Kelis Garmon-Mercado
Hawai‘i Police Department

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island Police are asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado from Hilo who has been reported as a runaway.

Garmon-Mercado was last seen at her home on Wednesday, March 9, and is believed to have left in the evening. She was last seen wearing a red-colored hoodie, grey-colored shorts, and boots.

She is described as being 5'6" tall and weights around 320 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone with information on Garmon-Mercado's whereabouts is urged to contact the police department's non-emergency line at 808 935-3311.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK