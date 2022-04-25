 Skip to main content
Hawaii police charge 35-year-old Kurtistown man with murder after badly burned body discovered

Hilo murder suspect

HILO (KITV4) - Hawaii Island police have charged 35-year-old Ammon Kaipo Spencer Stanley with murder following the discovery of a badly burned body within a vehicle in Puna on Saturday afternoon. 

On Saturday, Stanley, of Kurtistown, was identified as a suspect hours after Puna police officers received information about a vehicle that had been set on fire with a body inside. Responding officers located the vehicle with the charred remains in the bushes approximately 100 feet off the roadway. Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene to continue the investigation. 

Hours later, following leads, Stanley was located at a residence on 35th Avenue in Kurtistown where he was arrested for second degree murder.

During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the victim had been shot while seated within his vehicle on the side of the road on 35th Avenue.

Police also identified a 36-year woman that had also been shot while seated within the vehicle. After the incident she managed to escape to safety. Stanley reportedly drove the victim’s vehicle, with the deceased victim inside, to Beach Road where it was set on fire.

The female victim later received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The deceased victim’s remains were transported to the Hilo Medical Center for official pronouncement of death. The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective John Balberde at 808-961-2386 or email himor the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.

