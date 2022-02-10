 Skip to main content

Hawaii Parks Department offering life guard training course on the Big Island

  • Updated
  • 0
Ocean water generic
FILE

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Parks and Recreation is offering residents on the Big Island the opportunity to get their lifeguard certification.

The Department is running a lifeguard training course from March 14 - 18 at the Pahoa Community Aquatic Center. The cost is $116, covering the course and certification fees.

Participants must pre-register and pass a prerequisite test. To schedule a prerequisite test, contact the Pahoa Pool at 965-2700 or the Aquatics Specialist at 961-8694

To pass the prerequisite test, participants must be able to accomplish the following:

• Complete a 300-yard continuous swim using the front crawl, breaststroke, or a combination of both;

• Complete 2 minutes of treading water, without using hands; and

• Complete a timed event in 1 minute 40 seconds: Starting in the water, swim 20 yards, retrieve a 10-pound brick from the deep end, return the brick to the starting point and exit the water.

Tap here to learn more about the training course and its requirements.