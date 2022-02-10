Hawaii Parks Department offering life guard training course on the Big Island By KITV Web Staff Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Parks and Recreation is offering residents on the Big Island the opportunity to get their lifeguard certification.The Department is running a lifeguard training course from March 14 - 18 at the Pahoa Community Aquatic Center. The cost is $116, covering the course and certification fees.Participants must pre-register and pass a prerequisite test. To schedule a prerequisite test, contact the Pahoa Pool at 965-2700 or the Aquatics Specialist at 961-8694To pass the prerequisite test, participants must be able to accomplish the following:• Complete a 300-yard continuous swim using the front crawl, breaststroke, or a combination of both;• Complete 2 minutes of treading water, without using hands; and• Complete a timed event in 1 minute 40 seconds: Starting in the water, swim 20 yards, retrieve a 10-pound brick from the deep end, return the brick to the starting point and exit the water.Tap here to learn more about the training course and its requirements. Local Hawaii House considers bill to relax gift rule as watchdog group calls for culture shift By Marisa Yamane Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Training Course Prerequisite Swimming Law Test Lifeguard Cost Fee Brick More From KITV 4 Island News Local FBI urges Olympic athletes to leave personal phones at home ahead of Beijing games Feb 1, 2022 COVID-19 100-year-old Hawaii Theater continues vaccination efforts Jan 18, 2022 Crime & Courts Missing 21-year-old Joshua Ochoa has been located Updated Dec 26, 2021 Local Family continues search for missing Maui man Updated Feb 8, 2022 Sports Sony Open Round One Recap: defending champ Kevin Na leads at -9 Updated Jan 14, 2022 Video State Representative Sonny Ganaden joins KITV to discuss what he wants to see done in the areas affected by the ongoing water crisis. Updated Dec 11, 2021 Recommended for you