Hawaii parents share importance of inclusion on World Down Syndrome Day

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday. Conditions may
persist beyond Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Young people with Down syndrome smile during celebrations marking World Down Syndrome Day in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, March 21, 2022. Spirits were sky high on World Down Syndrome Day as up to 100 kids, teenagers and adults with the syndrome gathered to celebrate the event in the courtyard of a venue in the Romanian capital Bucharest. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day. The date was chosen because there’s a third copy on the extra 21st chromosome.
Parents of children with Down syndrome want community members to know the importance of inclusion in school activities and sports.
Many parents say their children are thriving because of opportunities now made available.
“We’re actually very blessed here in Hawaii," said Maureen McComa, Hawaii resident and mother to a daughter with Down syndrome. “We have some really fantastic organizations that provide access to our kids to get out there and experience life like every other typical developing child would.”
”My son likes to be around other people, however, he needs help learning how to communicate,” said Linda Elento, mother of 21-year-old son with Down syndrome. “That’s what his speech therapist has been helping him with at school. It’s been a long process but he is included in a lot of organizations. He’s now a legislative intern at the Hawaii Capitol.”
However, some parents say they’re still struggling with getting their children included -- particularly in schools.
Nichole Camp, mother of 9-year-old Oliver Camp, says her fight with the Department of Education every year is exhausting and unnecessary. It’s well-known that inclusion is key for children with special needs, yet, she says schools continue to pull children into self-contained classrooms.
Experts at Kailua High School say different communication outlets such as picture signs, iPads, and sign language are the most efficient ways to help children with Down syndrome and other speech-related issues.
“Even if someone cannot communicate doesn’t mean they don’t want to,” said Andrea Lapham, Speech Language Pathologist at Kailua High School. “We should never dismiss someone’s thoughts or someone’s ability to communicate. They may not have the verbal but they do have the information in there.”
On World Down Syndrome Day, families want to urge the community to communicate with everyone and give them the benefit of the doubt.