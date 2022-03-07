 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii parents angered by proposed sex education bill HB 1697

  • Updated
  • 0
Rally against HB1697

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Dozens gathered at the State Capitol Monday afternoon to protest House Bill 1697.

If passed, the bill would have educators be required to undergo comprehensive trainings on sex health topics, including that of the LGBTQ+ community, opponents claim it's an overstep in legislative boundaries.

"Parents aren't aware of this stuff," claimed rally organizer, Rep. Bob McDermott. "They're not aware of this social engineering. So yeah, I find this totally objectionable. And teachers don't want to do this. I don't care what their union boss says, they don't want to do this."

Proponents, however, say that Hawaii's current sex-education curriculum already includes that of same sex relationships.

"Sex education, LGBTQ+ representation, is already in the curriculum. All it's doing is making sure teachers have the proper training so that they feel comfortable teaching these topics," advocate Dean Hamer reasoned.

Supporters say this is especially important as data collected by a statewide survey indicates around 10% of Hawaii's upper level students identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

HB1697 proposes mandatory teacher training

"There's a saying that if you go up to a mirror and look in it and you don't see anything, it's a very painful experience," Hamer continued. "The teaching at school should reflect the experience of the students."

Still, parents in opposition of the bill warn that if it does move forward, major repercussions are expected at the schools.

"I encourage parents [to] pull your kids out of these schools," said opponent Alice Abellandia. "Parents can decide for their children how they want to raise their kids. But that should be up to the parents, not to the schools, not to the teachers, not to the legislators."

House Bill 1697 is set to move forward to the Senate.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK