Hawaii Pacific Health launches specialty pharmacy and care services

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new specialty pharmacy and disease management program from Hawaii Pacific Health (HPH) aims to help support those living with chronic and complex conditions.
HPH has partnered with Trellis RX to feature the specialty pharmacy services.
According to a press release from HPH, the new services will provide patient-centered specialty care from locally-based specialty pharmacists and pharmacy liaisons, who will coordinate with providers to help patients feel supported in managing multiple medications for complex medical conditions, such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and psoriasis.
“We are excited to offer new specialty pharmacy and disease management services that will empower us to deliver the highest quality of clinical care,” said Jen Dacumos, HPH system director of pharmacy. “This new program ensures our patients receive the best treatment while also maintaining the highest quality of life.”
HPH aims for their integrated approach to improve medication access, while making it easier for patients to follow their medication schedule, and streamline care for patients with serious conditions.
“At Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, we work to provide new comprehensive care services to support the health and well-being of our patients,” said Dr. Douglas Kwock, HPH vice president of medical affairs. “People with complex medical conditions require ongoing support and these new local services will advance patient-centered healing in Hawai‘i.”
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.