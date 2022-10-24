Hawaii Pacific Health hosting 2023 Great Aloha Run; Registration discount before October 31

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Registration is now open for the Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run, happening February 20, 2023.
Sign ups before October 31, 2022 receive a special discount and In-Training T-shirt. Click the link here.
The Great Aloha Run kicks off Monday, February 20 at 7 a.m. at Aloha Tower and finishes at Aloha Stadium. The course is 8.15 miles. A virtual option is available for those who want to participate from a location of their choice.
Proceeds for the event benefit local charities. Hawaii Pacific Health is the title sponsor of the event.
“We are overjoyed to bring people back together for an in-person race this year while still offering the virtual option for participants abroad, or those not ready to face the crowds,” said Carole Kai Onouye, Founder of the Great Aloha Run and race organizer through Carole Kai Charities, Inc.
“The generosity and aloha showed by the thousands who take part in this incredible race has helped raise more than $15 million since we started in 1985. The funds raised have been given right back to the community to serve the people of Hawaii, benefitting more than 150 non-profit health and human service organizations.”
The Great Aloha Run has been recognized nationally as one of the top “100 Great Road Races” by Runner’s World Magazine. Hawaii’s largest participatory race, has raised more than $15 million for more than 150 non-profit health and human service organizations and community groups throughout Hawaii.