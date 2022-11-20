Hawaii organizations serve 'eviction notice' to U.S Navy over Red Hill

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM HST THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
HST THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY OVER
LEEWARD AREAS...
.Strong winds and low humidity will produce critical fire conditions
today over leeward areas. Humidity levels will increase and wind
speeds will decrease on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM HST this morning to 6 PM
HST this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent from the late morning through
afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds up to 25 knots. Seas up to 10
feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Big Island Windward Waters,
Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It has been nearly a year since fuel leaks at Red Hill contaminated water for residents in the area. As many families continue to deal with the aftermath, local organizations served an eviction notice to the U.S. Navy on Sunday.
Around a dozen protesters from the Oahu Water Protectors, the Sierra Club of Hawaii, and other groups met at the Pearl Ridge Mall. They planned to later meet Adm. John Wade at the Makalapa Gate.
After the admiral did not show up, the protesters went to the U.S. Pacific Fleet Command Headquarters and handed over the eviction letter.
"We've heard that national security is one of the issues to justify what’s happened but if national security entails poisoning your future mothers, your children, and the real future of our society, it is detrimental to a culture of continuity," said Bronson Azama, a member of Oahu Water Protectors.
Many protesters told KITV4 their goal is to have the Navy be more transparent with the community and families affected by the leaks.
"I’m very grateful that our delegation has really gotten on them with the recent unpacking, but there has to be other means to expedite the fuel quickly and safely that are alternatives to a two-year process," said Azama.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) told KITV4 it is working with the Navy during the defueling process. One-hundred-thousand gallons have already been transferred from Red Hill to tanks at the Pearl Harbor base. Most of the fuel will be gravity drained and the rest by vacuum removal.
Many protesters said they are happy with that but said they want more community involvement.