Hawaii Olympian Trains Daugher As She Preps For 2024 Olympics In Paris

  • 0
Olympian Trains Daughter in Kayaking in Hawaii as She preps for Olympics in Paris 2024

A story of a mother's determination and coaching that propelled her daughter to become the number one sprint kayaker in the United States.

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) -- A story of a mother's determination and coaching that propelled her daughter to become the number one sprint kayaker in the United States. 

Shelley Oates-Wilding is a two time Olympian and coached her daughter hard right here in Hawaii for the national trials. Now, Kali Wilding is the number one sprint kayaker in the United States.

An error occurred