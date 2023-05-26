 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii officials urge preparedness after NOAA predicts chance at busy 2023 hurricane season

  • 0
Hurricane generic

Photo of Hurricane Dorian, taken from the International Space Station in September of 2019.

 NASA

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii state and local officials are urging residents to prepare for a weather emergency after the NOAA Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s prediction of an above-normal season for tropical cyclone activity.

The NOAA Central Pacific Hurricane Center released its forecast for the 2023 Hurricane Season on Thursday. The forecast predicted a near-to-above-normal season, with the possibility of four to seven tropical cyclones forming or moving into the area. The forecast has local authorities asking residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred