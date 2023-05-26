Hawaii officials urge preparedness after NOAA predicts chance at busy 2023 hurricane season

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii state and local officials are urging residents to prepare for a weather emergency after the NOAA Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s prediction of an above-normal season for tropical cyclone activity.
The NOAA Central Pacific Hurricane Center released its forecast for the 2023 Hurricane Season on Thursday. The forecast predicted a near-to-above-normal season, with the possibility of four to seven tropical cyclones forming or moving into the area. The forecast has local authorities asking residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi expressed concern over the potential increase in storm activity, highlighting the need for proactive measures.
"We have been very fortunate to have had quiet hurricane seasons over the past two years, but it looks like this could be a pretty active year, so we cannot be lulled into complacency. All it takes is one," Blangiardi said.
The mayor called upon all residents, businesses, and communities in Oahu to take this announcement seriously and be prepared for the upcoming season.
"It is better to be smart, safe, and prepared," Blangiardi added.
The Central Pacific Hurricane season begins on June 1 and extends through November 30.
Director of the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management Hiro Toiya emphasized the collective responsibility in preparing for the potential hazards.
“Hurricane season requires not only those of us in government but individuals, families, and businesses to take proactive measures to be prepared and ready," Toiya said.
Toiya stressed the importance of acknowledging the risks associated with high winds, storm surges, and severe flooding that can impact homes and workplaces. He encouraged everyone to develop a comprehensive plan to address these risks and ensure their safety.
"Once you have a plan, gathering essential supplies and creating a 14-day disaster supply kit is the next step. It is also vital to have multiple methods of receiving official emergency information to stay informed," Toiya advised.
Emergency officials advise residents to do the following:
Meet with your family and friends to discuss and write down what you would do and what actions you would take if a hurricane, tropical storm, or other disaster were to occur. Use those notes and discussions to create your family disaster plan.
Building a 14-day disaster supply kit is essential for hurricane preparedness. Include non-perishable food, water, medications, first aid supplies, flashlight, batteries, and important documents. Be ready for hurricanes and any emergency, and ensure the well-being of your family.
Staying informed during a hurricane is crucial for your safety. Regularly monitor weather updates, follow evacuation orders, and listen to local authorities. Being informed allows you to make critical decisions, take necessary precautions, and protect yourself and your loved ones from the potential dangers of a hurricane.
Knowing what tropical cyclones are and understanding the potential hazards and dangers allows you to assess your level of risk. It enables you to make informed decisions about your safety and take appropriate measures to protect yourself, your family, and your home.
NWS Tropical Cyclone notifications provide valuable information about the potential threat and allow individuals and communities to prepare and take necessary actions. Being informed and aware of an approaching hurricane or storm can provide time to secure your home, gather essential disaster supplies, and prepare yourself and your family.
