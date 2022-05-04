Hawaii officials react to Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

Government officials released statements following news of leaked documents confirming a majority draft Supreme Court opinion to overturn the landmark right to abortion decision in Roe v. Wade:
Senator Mazie Hirono expressed frustration with the Supreme Court ruling, in a statement on the Senate floor:
"Apparently, Chief Justice Roberts is going to get to the bottom of the leak, which is being characterized as the ‘stunning’ thing that is happening. Well you know what, I should think that we should be so much more stunned by the fact that the radical, right-wing Justices of the Supreme Court are prepared to eliminate a constitutional right that the women of this country have relied on for almost 50 years.
Representative Kai Kahele shared a statement on Twitter regarding the news:
An unprecedented choice by the Supreme Court that would undo almost half a century of progress in America.For the sake of my 3 daughters & all Americans who'd be stripped of their bodily autonomy, we must not be discouraged because the fight isn't over.
The Hawaii Women's Legislative Caucus released the following statement Tuesday:
“The Senate Women’s Legislative Caucus is appalled and deeply angered at the recent draft SCOTUS opinion regarding the historic Roe v. Wade decision that is currently circulating.
A woman’s right to choose is a fundamental right that must be protected at all costs. As a caucus, we will continue to fight at every level of government to ensure that everyone has complete autonomy over their own body.
This assault on our right to choose will not be tolerated.”
Democratic State Parties Issue Statement on Leaked Majority Opinion:
The Hawaii Republican Vice Chair Diamond Garcia issued the following statement in defense of the draft opinion:
"It's all about LIFE! The draft opinion that was leaked, shows that the majority on the US Supreme Court is standing up to protect ALL LIFE, including LIFE in the womb! I'm looking forward to the imminent day when the court will formally strike down ROE v WADE."
Governor David Ige released the following statement on his Twitter account:
Governor Ige's statement on the leak of the Supreme Court's draft to overturn Roe v. Wade.
President Joe Biden released a statement Tuesday morning:
My statement on the reported Supreme Court decision draft.
Former President Barack Obama released the following statement via his Instagram account:
Here's my statement with Michelle on the draft Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.