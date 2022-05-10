Hawaii nurses not the only healthcare workers in short supply

Hawaii's healthcare industry faces a serious shortage of nurses.
A problem the state faced before the pandemic, but made worse by COVID 19.
Nurses are just some of the healthcare workers now in short supply.
Many in the healthcare industry, love what they do and have a passion for nursing, including North Hawaii Community hospital R.N. Heather Yost, "My mom was a nurse. I never imagined doing anything else."
In her 10 years in Hawaii, she has seen the toll the nursing shortage has taken on those still on the job.
"It's exhausting. We work 12 hour shifts and then you are picking up 1-2 more shifts a week. People can't sustain that forever," added Yost.
So what is causing the shortage?
"Recruiting people to come work here is probably the biggest challenge, then getting them to stay," said Yost.
More pay might encourage more nurses to come to Hawaii, and the keep more of the ones already here.
As more nurses leave, it adds even more stress on those who remain.
More support staff could also relieve some of the stress nurses face.
"We had 2 unit secretaries, CRNAs who would create charts, do paperwork, do hearing tests on babies, and all the miles of paperwork that goes to the state. If you don't have the ancillary support, who is doing that?" asked Yost.
"There's a strong need for healthcare professionals, pharmacy techs, medical billers and coders, but the biggest need is medical assistants," said Hawaii Medical College President Ashton Cudjoe.
At Hawaii Medical College, students train to be certified medical assistants.
Like Yost, some students have family already in the healthcare industry - who inspired them to help others.
"My mom is a CMA, my sister and other important women in my life are CMAs. I've always just like helping people and being there. I want to give back," said HMC student Mackenzie Baron.
"I have a family member in the medical field and I got to volunteer and it had me find a new passion in my life," added Jeremiah Malloe.
They hope to be some of HMC's annual graduates.
But Cudjoe says the school doesn't even come close to filling the needs of Hawaii hospitals, which used to take in 3-500 medical assistant graduates each year.
"Previously there were a number of schools that offered medical assisting programs, now we are the only accredited offering medical assisting. We produce 200 graduates a year,"
stated Cudjoe.
He added the pandemic scared off some students from entering the healthcare field, but enrollment has picked back up. Now, he hopes to expand training for neighbor island students in the future.