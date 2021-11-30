Offers go here

Hawaii non-profits hope to get economic boost from Giving Tuesday

This year for Giving Tuesday, local non-profits and organizations in Hawaii are hoping to see a boost in donations

HONOLULU (KITV4) - KITV stopped by just a few of the many non-profits and organizations working to uplift the Hawai’i community.

Staff at the Hawaii Foodbank are working to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

https://hawaiifoodbank.org/donate/

The Salvation Army is fundraising during the holidays to support social outreach programs

https://hawaii.salvationarmy.org

For the Hawaii Nature Center, staff say the next four weeks typically brings in a THIRD of the money they get from donations from the ENITRE year.

https://hawaiinaturecenter.networkforgood.com/projects/142582-happy-holidays-from-hnc

And Sustainable Coastlines Hawai’i is working to protect and clean up the environment.

https://www.sustainablecoastlineshawaii.org/donate

Staff with these organizations say even if you can’t give a monastery donation, donating your time as a volunteer can still be a way to give back.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

