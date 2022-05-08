Hawaii mother's react to potential end of Roe v. Wade

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As protesters hit the street in New York, Wisconsin, Missouri, and other places on this mother's day, the politics of abortion is rising up.
“I was actually up in Washington, D.C. when the announcement about the decision came down. I was overwhelmed with anger, sadness, and frustration. I actually found myself at midnight walking to the Supreme Court. I joined hundreds of others at the steps of the Supreme Court to make sure our voices were heard,” said Democratic candidate for Congress Jill Tokuda.
The recent revelation of the Supreme Court considering overturning Roe vs Wade, is also lingering in minds of those enjoying Mother's Day on Hawaiian beaches.
“I do worry because I don't want my children when they grow up to have to go to another state if they are not ready to have a child or if something were to happen,” said Cassie Ballentine.
It's not easy being a mom. Mother's Day is the day where all the hard work pays off.
“Mother’s Day is a celebration of bringing life into the world. Being a mom is a 24-7 job. You're cooking, you're cleaning, you're sending the kids to school, you're taking care of them when you are sick,” said Crystal Ortiz.
“This is a day where I spend more time with her. Showing her how grateful I am for her everyday duties as a mom, even though she doesn't have to,” said Raven Rosa-Lasco.
Raven said she is happy to be spending the day with her mom. As for the topic of abortion rights?
“When I am ready to have a child and bring a child into this world, I will know. If it happens, I guess it happens. But at the end of the day it's my choice,” said Rosa-Lasco.
“We give them the skills to do what they need to do. If they follow it, it's good. If not you just have to support them,” said Reyna Rosa-Lasco about her daughter.