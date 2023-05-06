 Skip to main content
Hawaii Men's Volleyball Team toppled by UCLA in NCAA Championship Match

FAIRFAX, Virginia (KITV4) – The University of Hawaii men's volleyball team finished just short in its quest for a third consecutive national title, losing to top-seed UCLA in four sets Saturday in the NCAA Championship Match, 28-26, 21-33, 25-21 & 25-21. 

The Rainbow Warriors closed out as NCAA runner-up for the third time overall after setting a school-record with 29 wins, making the national title match for the fourth year in a row.

