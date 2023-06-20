 Skip to main content
Hawaii Medicaid or Med-QUEST renewal letters being mailed

KITV4's Cynthia Yip reports what members in the islands now need to do to ensure coverage.

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) Throughout the pandemic, all Medicaid members received continuous uninterrupted coverage amid the public health emergency. But now, some Med-QUEST Division in Hawaii members need to update their applications. Letters began going out to members in April to let them know what month their eligibility will be re-determined.

This eligibility renewal work began in April and be spread out across 12 months. It also covers mental health services counselor wellness not just physical.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

