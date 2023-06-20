Hawaii Medicaid or Med-QUEST renewal letters being mailed

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) Throughout the pandemic, all Medicaid members received continuous uninterrupted coverage amid the public health emergency. But now, some Med-QUEST Division in Hawaii members need to update their applications. Letters began going out to members in April to let them know what month their eligibility will be re-determined.
This eligibility renewal work began in April and be spread out across 12 months. It also covers mental health services counselor wellness not just physical.
At the beginning of COVID, the federal government declared a public health emergency (PHE). During the PHE, Medicaid agencies like QUEST Integration (Hawai`i’s Medicaid program) did not disenroll members, even if someone’s eligibility changed. In December 2022, Congress passed legislation which decoupled the Medicaid continuous coverage requirement from the COVID-19 PHE and instead directed that the continuous coverage requirement would end on March 31, 2023, regardless of the PHE dates.
Med-QUEST wants to assure people that their Medicaid coverage will remain active until their case is up for renewal. We anticipate that most current members will continue to be eligible for coverage, but for those who may no longer be eligible, our MQD staff will help connect them with affordable coverage on the HealthCare.Gov Marketplace.
Members will receive a pink letter that contains eligibility renewal information one month prior to their month of renewal. This means that renewal notices will go out as early as April 2023 (for May 2023 renewals) and as late as March 2024 (for April 2024 renewals).
Please note that this notification process will happen over a one-year period. This means that not all Members will receive their pink letters at the same time. A plain white letter was mailed in March to every Med-QUEST household letting them know the month of their scheduled redetermination. The redetermination months will range from May 2023 to April 2024.
In preparation for this renewal period, Med-QUEST asks members to do the following:
• Be sure to update your contact information by logging into your account on Medical.mybenefits.hawaii.gov or by calling the Health Plan number on the back of your insurance card.
• If you no longer need QUEST (Medicaid) coverage, call us at 1-800-316-8005, (TTY/TDD 711) to let us know.
• Starting in April, be on the lookout for a pink envelope with a pink letter that will provide instructions on eligibility renewals. This pink letter may require a response in order to maintain health coverage. Be sure to read the letter and follow all instructions, if applicable.
• If you need coverage but no longer qualify for Med-QUEST, please check with your employer to see if you are eligible for health insurance coverage.
• If you are not eligible for health insurance through your employer, please visit the Health Insurance Marketplace at HealthCare.Gov or by calling 1-800-318-2596 to make sure you stay well and stay covered!
“We emphasize to members that it is very important to update their contact information with their health plan and encourage them to respond to all Med-QUEST/Medicaid communication in a timely manner to ensure continuous coverage,” said Judy Mohr Peterson, Medicaid Director, and Med-QUEST Administrator.
Before mailing a renewal notice, Med-QUEST first seeks to renew its members eligibility using available and approved data. Only if Med-QUEST cannot renew a member’s coverage using these data sources, will the member be asked to provide additional information listed within the pink letter. For those members whose cases Med-QUEST can renew without needing additional information, the pink notice will contain a confirmation of renewed coverage and no further action will be needed at that time.