Hawaii man awaits trial for participation in Jan. 6 insurrection

The January 6th Commission began live hearings Thursday, which included never-before-seen footage of the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol.
And more than 500 defendants who participated in the Capitol riots are still awaiting their day in court: including one with ties to Hawaii.
Nick Ochs, the former leader of the Hawaii chapter of the far right Proud Boys group, and a 2020 Republican state house candidate, is facing federal charges for entering a restricted building.
Ochs was pictured in a selfie smoking a cigarette inside the Capitol during the riot. In another picture next to 'murder the media' written on a door in Capitol.
Ochs' initial defense was he was there as a journalist, not a participant, something one legal expert say likely won't hold water in court.
"I find it very difficult to believe that people were 'just there', says attorney Eric Seitz. "And again they're free to assert that but I think everybody knew that this was a significant event, it was a far more significant even than some of the Republicans are acknowledging, I think there certainly was an effort to stop the election from being completed."
Ochs initially tried to get his case either dismissed or a get an early resolution, but court documents now show his case is likely heading to trial.
His earliest trial date would be this November 2022.
Ochs no longer lives in Waikiki. Since his initial hearing, he's reportedly moved to the mainland.