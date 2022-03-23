Hawaii lower public education literacy levels could last years

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Disruptions to classroom learning during the pandemic, led to a reduction in reading rates at island public and charter schools.
Those lower literacy levels are expected to last for years.
Learning to read is an important part of keiki's early education.
"Literacy is a gateway for students to continue their learning and reach their aspirations for success," said Dept. of Education Assistant Superintendent Teri Ushijima.
But the pandemic put many students behind.
"Hawaii struggled during the pandemic. Struggled especially with earliest learners not being in the classroom with teachers," stated Petra Schatz, a DOE Educational Specialist.
In person instruction can be critical for students as they learn to read.
"Reading is a complex process. It is not just decoding words. It involves language, vocabulary, grammar and other things. When you think about reading and how complex it is, there are a lot of skills that are very performance based," said DOE Educational Specialist Brian Ito.
Students are back in classrooms now. But the disruption to regular learning, over the past two years, meant lower academic results this school year.
"The impact on test scores were definitely on Kindergarten,1,2,3, & 4 grade. Our achievement levels have gone down," stated Kualapu'u Public Charter School Principal Lydia Trinidad.
At Kualapu'u Charter School on Molokai, achievement levels have not dropped for all students equally.
The additional COVID challenges have widened the gap between students who excel at learning and those who struggle.
"For our kids that were already behind, it is putting them 6 months to a year behind. For kids that were a little behind, some students we saw improvements. For kids that were reading at grade level, they are still doing fine for the most part," said Kualapu'u School Vice Principal Loretta Sherwood.
"Once kids were able to read, I don't think the pandemic had as great of an effect on them - because they were able to independently read," added Schatz.
According to the DOE, 5th and 6th grades across the state did not see a drop off in test results as did their younger schoolmates.
Literate students also appeared to keep those skills sharp.
Over the past two years, the DOE's e-book program had double the number of checkouts compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Parents may have also played a part in the success of their children's at-home or virtual education.
"We have seen that family involvement has never been higher or stronger," stated DOE Educational Specialist Esther Tokihiro.
Literacy is a key skill for students and can impact how well they learn in other subjects.
"Reading did struggle, and writing struggled even more because with distance learning there was not as much pencil to paper. Math also struggled because it is a lot of hands on stuff," stated Kalihi Kai Elementary School teacher Michelle Iwasaki.
The state is focusing additional learning resources and spending additional federal dollars on literacy.
Some schools have also provided additional tutoring or education outside of the classroom.
But even with the extra help, Hawaii's public and charter schools expect to have this reading problem for a while.
"It is not something that is going to be fixed overnight. It could take 2-3 years," said Ushijima.
"We will be seeing ripple effects with students, not only academically, but also socially and emotionally for 3-4 years until we catch up," added Trinidad.