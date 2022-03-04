Hawaii Looks to Slash Russian Oil Imports, as Legislators Stand by Ukraine By Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Mar 4, 2022 Mar 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Hawaii Legislature urged contractors to cuts ties with the governments of Russia and Belarus. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU-- With more than a quarter of Hawaii's crude oil imports originating from Russia, Par Pacific pledged to end agreements to accept Russian crude imports this week.Of all imported foreign crude, the US only takes in 3% of its oil from Russia. Yet, 28% of Hawaii's crude oil imports have been obtained via recent contracts from Russia.Meanwhile, legislators from Hawaii's House and State Senate stood at the Capitol with members of Honolulu's Ukrainian community, announcing this week's resolution. The measure urges contractors in Hawaii to cease doing business with either the Russian government, or with Russia's ally Belarus. The House resolution also calls for the suspension of any work related travel to Russia or Belarus and the ending of any "sister city " ties with municipalities in those countries.Hawaii's distancing from Russian commerce comes at a time when Oahu will shut down it's coal fired power plant in the fall.The Hawaii State Energy Office says renewable projects are on target, hitting all benchmarks. Hawaii has a 100% renewable energy goal by 2045.According to the US Energy Information Administration, for the year 2020, Petroleum generation made up 60% of Hawaii's electricity sector.Coal was down to 11% of the state's generation.A record 26% of electricity supply came from renewables such as solar, biomass and geo-thermal. Local Ukrainians were brought to Hawaii to work on sugar plantations as early as 1897 By Marisa Yamane Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hawaii Imports Oil Politics Economics Commerce Crude Oil Generation Russia Legislator Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local The first of its kind in Hawai'i: Hawaiians open cafe on Hawaiian Home Lands Updated Jan 22, 2022 Crime & Courts CrimeStoppers: Arthur Birano has been captured and arrested Updated Dec 7, 2021 Local Saturday weather: Calm conditions, sunny skies today Updated Mar 5, 2022 COVID-19 HCAP hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination and testing event at Stadium Marketplace Feb 2, 2022 Local 2,800 flights canceled Sunday as winter storm hits East Coast Jan 16, 2022 Local Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i kick off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season Updated Feb 18, 2022 Recommended for you