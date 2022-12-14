 Skip to main content
Hawaii Loa Ridge Suspect in Court, Trial Set for January

Juan Baron listened to a Spanish - English translator in court, through earbuds, during a hearing on Wednesday. 

Baron faces charges in the death of Gary Ruby, whose body Baron allegedly kept cemented in the bathtub of the man's Hawaii Loa Ridge home.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of murder in a grisly killing at a home in Hawaii Loa Ridge in court on Wednesday.

Juan Baron faces charges in the death of Gary Ruby, whose body Baron allegedly kept cemented in the bathtub of the man's Hawaii Loa Ridge home.

