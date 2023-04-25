Hawaii legislature passes resolution granting clemency for low-level cannabis offenses

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- People prosecuted for low-level cannabis offenses in Hawaii have been granted clemency.
The Hawaii State Senate made the announcement Monday after its floor session. The concurrent resolution was first passed by the State House earlier this year. It has now been adopted in final form by both chambers.
The resolution comes after President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of federal cannabis possession between 1992 and 2021 in the US and Washington, DC in October of 2022.
Hawaii House Concurrent Resolution 51 was sponsored by Hawaii State Rep. Jeanne Kapela. Kapela represents House District 5 on Hawaii Island, that includes Keaau, Kurtistown, Mountain View, Glenwood, Fern Forest, Volcano and Pahala.
"President Biden's actions provide a roadmap for Hawaii to clear the records of people who have been unjustly criminalized for consuming a plant," Kapela said in a statement. “We should heed the President's call and release people who have been prosecuted for simple cannabis crimes from the shackles of our criminal system."
