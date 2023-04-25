Hawaii legislature passes resolution allowing for possible clemency for low-level cannabis offenses

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- People prosecuted for low-level cannabis offenses in Hawaii could be granted clemency after a resolution was passed in the legislature.
The Hawaii State Senate made the announcement Monday after its floor session. The concurrent resolution was first passed by the State House earlier this year. It has now been adopted in final form by both chambers.
The resolution comes after President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of federal cannabis possession between 1992 and 2021 in the US and Washington, DC in October of 2022.
Hawaii House Concurrent Resolution 51 was sponsored by Hawaii State Rep. Jeanne Kapela. Kapela represents House District 5 on Hawaii Island, that includes Keaau, Kurtistown, Mountain View, Glenwood, Fern Forest, Volcano and Pahala.
"President Biden's actions provide a roadmap for Hawaii to clear the records of people who have been unjustly criminalized for consuming a plant," Kapela said in a statement. “We should heed the President's call and release people who have been prosecuted for simple cannabis crimes from the shackles of our criminal system."
The resolution does not go into effect until Gov. Josh Green initiates a clemency program and begins granting it to qualifying individuals.
A spokesperson for the Last Prisoner Project issued the following statement on the passing of the resolution:
"Over the course of last year and throughout this legislative session, we've worked with members of the legislature to ensure that any cannabis legalization proposal includes retroactive relief for those criminalized by prohibition. We were obviously disheartened to see that the legalization proposal (Senate Bill 669), which had the most traction this session and included retroactive relief mechanisms, did not even receive a hearing in the House. However, Governor Green still has the ability to create a pathway to relief for individuals whose continued incarceration is no longer in the interests of justice. The establishment of a dedicated cannabis clemency program would be a crucial first step in addressing the harm caused by decades of failed drug policies. We hope that this resolution will spark some action by Governor Green and we look forward to supporting his office as they roll out a cannabis clemency program."
