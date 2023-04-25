 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii legislature passes resolution allowing for possible clemency for low-level cannabis offenses

  • Updated
  • 0
Marijuana

Hawaii State Senate announced clemency for people prosecuted for low level cannabis offenses in Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- People prosecuted for low-level cannabis offenses in Hawaii could be granted clemency after a resolution was passed in the legislature.

The Hawaii State Senate made the announcement Monday after its floor session. The concurrent resolution was first passed by the State House earlier this year. It has now been adopted in final form by both chambers.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred