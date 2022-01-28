Hawai'i leaders urge press US Senate for action on climate change, clean energy

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In an effort to draw attention to the need for more environmental protections in Hawai'i, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and Honolulu City Council Member Radiant Cordero held a virtual press conference Friday urging the U.S. Senate to adopt climate change and clean energy investments in the Build Back Better Act.
The measure was introduced last September and has been stalled in the Senate since.
"The planet is not going to pause its warming process while we sort out our politics," Schatz said.
On O'ahu, Cordero said funding from the bill could help fight generational pollution in Kalihi, Ford Island, and Halawa -- as well as shore up infrastructure that suffers ongoing damage from sea level rise.
"Problems in our community are interconnected and by taking these steps to fight climate change, we can then better promote transit, better infrastructure, stable access to food and more," Cordero explained.
A significant part of the bill, Schatz pointed out, is its proposed tax incentives for renewable energy purchases.
The federal tax credit for residential solar is currently 26 percent and is set to expire next year.
However, the act proposes a 30 percent credit through 2031, then phased down to 26 percent the year after, then 22 percent a year later.
Under the bill, the credit would become fully refundable, as the credit currently can only reduce a taxpayer’s income tax liability to zero.
According to Schatz's office, the current system prevents low and moderate income households from utilizing the credit, because many of them either have no income tax liability or a liability that is less than the value of the solar credit.
Additionally, the measure aims to give credit for battery storage, which is only eligible under certain circumstances.