Hawaii leaders unveil 'Ready Keiki initiative', an ambitious early education program

Hawaii's Lt Governor shows off the state's ambitious plan to provide early learning opportunities for every family who wants them.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke unveils the state's "Ready Keiki initiative", a program to greatly expand early childhood education.

It will take ten years and hundreds of millions of dollars but the program will eventually provide access to pre-K learning for every Hawaii family that wants it.

